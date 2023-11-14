Envirotech Vehicles: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6 million…

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Osceola, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $100,000 in the period.

