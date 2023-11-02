Entravision Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported net income of…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $274.4 million in the period.

