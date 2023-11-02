Entegris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $33.2 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $888.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $890.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $790 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

