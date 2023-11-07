Enstar Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Tuesday reported net income of $47 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Tuesday reported net income of $47 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $8.20 per share.

The investment holding company posted revenue of $161 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $155 million.

