Enovis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Enovis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 6:12 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $417.5 million in the period.

Enovis expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share.

