Enhabit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $258.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.3 million.

Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 9 cents to 31 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion.

