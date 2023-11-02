EngageSmart: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $11.5 million. On…

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $11.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The customer engagement software developer posted revenue of $97.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.5 million.

