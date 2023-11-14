Eneti: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MC, Monaco (AP) — MC, Monaco (AP) — Eneti Inc. (NETI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $18.3 million.…

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The dry bulk ocean shipper posted revenue of $53.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.9 million.

