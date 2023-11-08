EnerSys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $65.2 million. The…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $65.2 million.

The Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $901 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $907.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.80 to $1.90.

