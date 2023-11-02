Enerplus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Thursday reported net income of $127.7 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Thursday reported net income of $127.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $447.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.