Energy Transfer LP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $584 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $20.74 billion in the period.

