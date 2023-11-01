Energy Recovery: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.7…

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.7 million in its third quarter.

The San Leandro, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 20 cents per share.

The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $37 million in the period.

