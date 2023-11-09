Energous: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $168,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $169,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WATT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WATT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.