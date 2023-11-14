Energizer: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $19.7 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $811.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $790.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.5 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.96 billion.

Energizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.