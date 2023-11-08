Live Radio
Enerflex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 7:03 PM

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure provider posted revenue of $580.1 million in the period.

