Endeavor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.2 million in its third quarter.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The entertainment, sport and content company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

