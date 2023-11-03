Enbridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $462.9 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $462.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $7.34 billion in the period.

