Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $28.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.33.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.11 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $133.8 million, or $6.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $79.2 million.

