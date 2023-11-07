Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $744…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $744 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.29 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.09 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.22 billion, or $22.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.05. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.19.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share.

