Emeren Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its third quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $13.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Emeren Group said it expects revenue in the range of $50 million to $53 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $110 million to $113 million.

