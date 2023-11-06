Live Radio
Embraer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Embraer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 5:54 AM

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Monday reported earnings of $61 million in its third quarter.

The Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

