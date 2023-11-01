Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $399 million.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.82 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

Electronic Arts expects full-year earnings to be $4.10 to $4.66 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.7 billion.

