Elastic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $310.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $319 million to $321 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.06 to $1.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.25 billion.

