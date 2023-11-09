Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Eiger BioPharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Eiger BioPharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $18 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIGR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up