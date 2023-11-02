EGain: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported profit of $2.6 million in its…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported profit of $2.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $24.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, eGain expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $23 million to $23.6 million for the fiscal second quarter.

EGain expects full-year earnings in the range of 37 cents to 39 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $96 million to $98 million.

