Edgio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.5 million in its third quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The network services company posted revenue of $97 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Edgio said it expects revenue in the range of $96 million to $98 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $391 million to $393 million.

