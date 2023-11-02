Ecovyst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $16.6 million. On…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $16.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $173.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.5 million.

Ecovyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $675 million to $705 million.

