EchoStar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Monday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Monday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 15 cents per share.

The seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network posted revenue of $413.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SATS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SATS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.