Eastern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.1 million in…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EML

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.