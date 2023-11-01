Earthstone Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) on Tuesday reported profit of $61.4…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) on Tuesday reported profit of $61.4 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $475.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESTE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.