VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Earthstone Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Earthstone Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) on Tuesday reported profit of $61.4 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $475.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESTE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up