Eagle Bulk Shipping: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its third quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 90 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $82.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGLE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.