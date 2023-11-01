E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $33.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $215.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.3 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.47 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $896 million to $906 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.