Dynavax Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.3 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period.

