Dynatrace: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $35.8 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $35.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $351.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $356 million to $359 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.