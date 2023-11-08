DXP Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.2 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 93 cents.
The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $419.2 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXPE
