Durect: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 million.

