DuPont de Nemours: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $319…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $319 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings to be $3.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $12.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.