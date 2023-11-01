Dun & Bradstreet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $588.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $580.2 million.

Dun & Bradstreet expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNB

