Duke Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.25 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $7.99 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.11 billion.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.55 to $5.65 per share.

