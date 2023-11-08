Ducommun: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.2 million…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $196.3 million in the period.

