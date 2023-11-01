DT Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $91 million. The Detroit-based…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $91 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The natural gas pipeline operator posted revenue of $234 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.8 million.

