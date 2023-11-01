VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
DT Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 11:36 AM

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $91 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The natural gas pipeline operator posted revenue of $234 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

