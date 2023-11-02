Dropbox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $114.1 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $114.1 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $633 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $627.7 million.

