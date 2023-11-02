DraftKings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $283.1 million in its third…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $283.1 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $790 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702.3 million.

DraftKings expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion.

