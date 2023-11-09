Doximity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $30.6…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $30.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $113.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $127 million to $128 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $472 million.

