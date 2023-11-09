DoubleVerify: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $144 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, DoubleVerify said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $174 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $570 million to $574 million.

_____

