Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q2…

Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Thursday reported profit of $76.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.85 per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $144.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up