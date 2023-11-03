Dorel Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Friday reported a loss of $10.4 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Friday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

The Westmount, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The maker of bicycles, child safety products and home furnishings posted revenue of $359.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIIBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIIBF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.