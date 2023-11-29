Donaldson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $92.1 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $92.1 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $846.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $856 million.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings to be $3.14 to $3.30 per share.

