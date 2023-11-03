Dominion Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $163 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $163 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.81 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to be 35 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.08.

