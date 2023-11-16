Dole: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Thursday reported profit of $45.3 million in its third quarter.…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Thursday reported profit of $45.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period.

